PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A highly anticipated international marketplace just opened up in southeast Portland on Friday taking over an old Fred Meyer location on Foster and 82nd.
And it was packed.
The Shun Fat Supermarket, part of Emmert International, held a major celebration.
So many people showed up Friday morning that the store had to open four hours early.
The company said not only will it bring fresh produce and international foods to the area but the structured shopping mall has brought hundreds of jobs too
“We love to see everyone from across the board coming, not just the one group, the whole community that is what we love to see,” General manager Hut Trieu said.
“Crazy, I didn't expect this many people honestly, I know they opened earlier so it's like 11 o'clock here I thought it would mellow out here, but I guess not finding a parking spot is crazy,” Customer Katelyn Nguyen said.
The general manager said that while they focus on Asian foods, they have lots of food from Europe as well.
They said they're trying to take an international approach to give people a chance to buy items they otherwise couldn't find here in the states.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
