ALOHA, OR (KPTV) – Two intersections on Tualatin Valley Highway in Aloha are down to just one lane following a power outage Sunday morning.
The Oregon Department of Transportation says flaggers are controlling traffic at the Southwest Tualatin Valley Highway intersections at Southwest 178th and Southwest 185th avenues.
ODOT says the flaggers will control the intersections around the clock until temporary signals can be brought in, which are expected in several days.
Drivers should expect delays in the area during the morning and afternoon commutes until the temporary signals are in place, according to ODOT.
