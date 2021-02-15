PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Interstate 84 was shut down in Portland on Monday afternoon for emergency repairs by PGE crews.
The Oregon Department of Transportation announced the closure in both directions between Interstate 205 and Interstate 5 at 3:30 p.m. Monday.
The closure was expected to last for three hours, staying shut down for the evening commute Monday.
I-84 between I-5 and I-205 closed for emergency @portlandgeneral repairs. https://t.co/sFoSLIbGJq— OregonDOT (@OregonDOT) February 15, 2021
ODOT stated without the emergency repairs, a power line could fall onto I-84 and create a public safety hazard.
PGE crews have been working around the clock to restore power to people due to the winter storm. On Monday afternoon, there were 288,000 PGE customers without power. The hardest hit areas were in Clackamas, Marion and Multnomah Counties, where some areas have been without power for days.
PGE crews and system engineers said it could still take “many days” for service to be restored for all customers. Work had been set back by additional falling trees and branches Sunday night and early Monday morning.
Once I-84 reopens, Northeast 28th Avenue will remain closed over the freeway for further repairs.
