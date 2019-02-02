PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Rose Festival may be several months away, but the royal court is already taking shape.
More than 80 students from schools throughout the metro area were interviewed Saturday afternoon to become rose-fest princess candidates.
During judging, the young women were asked to speak on their own personal history including community service.
Then in a later round, they gave a speech about this year's rose-fest theme: "let's festival."
We spoke with a Lincoln student, who achieved the honor of making it on to her high school's court.
“I applied because I read about all the opportunities, that you get. The scholarship money, touring around, going to citizens homes, and I think it's really exciting and I want to be a part of it,” Princess candidate Anya Anand.
This year, nine juniors, and 40 seniors are vying for the "Queen Of Rosaria."
But first, students will cast a vote for princess of their high school starting March 4.
