PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A family in southeast Portland woke up to a man kicking in their front door, and dad came face to face with the intruder who then hit him in the side of the head.
Seth Benson said Thursday night his daughter couldn't sleep so they both ended up in the living room.
Then about 7:30 in the morning they heard someone at the front door.
"Someone started knocking on the door, then pounding started, and I think that’s when the person just kicked in the door," Benson said.
The bent screen, missing molding, and shattered glass around their front door seems to prove that.
And before he even knew what was happening, Benson said he made eye contact with the intruder who then hit him with something metal, cutting the side of his head.
Benson thinks maybe the man picked up a crowbar that he’d left outside after doing some work in the front yard, but he doesn’t know for sure because he said the whole thing happened in a matter of seconds.
"He came in the door, he saw me, and then he hit me, so he was ready for a confrontation," Benson said.
Meanwhile, his wife Mariah Mattoon was upstairs, she heard yelling and called 911.
"I came down and there was glass and there was blood everywhere," Mattoon said.
But the man was nowhere to be found. He'd already run away, leaving all three of them surprised and confused.
But they said at least they're ok and things didn't get any worse: "While it was scary, I think that we were lucky that it turned out the way that it did."
The Portland Police Assault Division is now investigating.
Police told us they haven't made an arrest, and no word on who this suspect is or where he could be.
