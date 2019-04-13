HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - The tough topic of mental health took center stage, at a special event in Hillsboro on Saturday.
Teenagers with the Inukai Family Boys and Girls Club worked together for several months to create the "Mental Health Expo."
The event raised awareness through guest speakers, tables with mental health resources and art activities for stress release.
“Mental health is starting to become more prominent, and like a bigger issue, and a lot of people try to make it a joke, but we are trying to highlight that it's not a joke. It's like really serious actually, and there are resources out there to help,” Emily Valencia said.
The teens also hope the expo inspired their peers, to help others they believe are going through mental health distress.
