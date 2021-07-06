Investigation continues into cause of deadly NE apartment fire

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -- The search for answers on what sparked a deadly apartment fire in Northeast Portland this weekend is intensifying for investigators.
Around 3:30 a.m. on July 4, flames erupted at the Heidi Manor Apartments off Northeast Weidler Street. Portland Fire and Rescue Senior Fire Inspector Paul Jennings says there were no sprinklers in the building that he believes was built in 1971. FOX 12 asked Jennings if that's common.
"At the time this building was built it was not required to have sprinklers," Jennings said. "And that would've continued for many years after it was built before that style of building of apartment building would've been required to have sprinklers, which today it would be required to have sprinklers if it was built today."
So what would require sprinklers in a building of this age?
"There's two aspects, one is substantial alterations and one is substantial damage to the building," Jennings said. "So generally speaking unless the building has some substantial alterations like new units are added or something like that sprinklers are not required to be added. And even when there are certain alterations that are done, it doesn't always mean that the whole building has to be included with the new sprinklers, only the new spaces."
Jennings wants to be clear, a new roof or shingles wouldn't necessarily fall under a renovation that would require the sprinkler update.
He says it would need to be substantial repairs or major damage that would trigger the requirement for the addition of sprinklers.
So how many buildings in Portland don't have sprinklers?
"I couldn't give you the specific number but there is a lot of apartment buildings in the City of Portland similar to that, that are unsprinklered and it comes down solely to the fact that the year that they were built the building code didn't require sprinklers in the building or the fire code, and that they've not either had any major substantial renovations or any substantial damage to the building," Jennings said.
Portland Fire and Rescue couldn't speak specifically to whether the Heidi Manor Apartments was up to code due to the ongoing investigation.
