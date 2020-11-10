HAZEL DELL, WA (KPTV) - Detectives investigating the deadly police shooting of Kevin Peterson Jr. in Hazel Dell reported Tuesday that they “do not have evidence” Peterson fired at deputies before he was killed.
Clark County Sheriff Chuck Atkins had previously stated Peterson “reportedly fired his weapon at the deputies.” A declaration in support of a search warrant filed in Clark County District Court last week also said, per police radio traffic, that Peterson had fired two rounds from his gun toward officers in a U.S. Bank parking lot.
Investigative report
Tuesday’s update from the city of Battle Ground on behalf of the Southwest Washington Independent Investigative Response Team included previously released information about the case, along with additional details.
The Clark County Regional Drug Task Force was attempting to purchase Xanax from a man driving a Mercedes, identified as Peterson, the evening of Oct. 29 near the 6800 block of Northeast Highway 99. Detectives were driving unmarked cars, but activated their emergency lights as they contacted the suspect. The detectives were wearing tactical vests with “law enforcement identification.”
Investigators said Peterson ran away from the officers, and dropped a handgun. Peterson was ordered not to pick it up, but deputies said he grabbed the gun and continued to run away.
Peterson went into the U.S. Bank parking lot, and was seen with a cellphone in his hand. One of the involved deputies said Peterson then pulled a handgun out of his sweatshirt pocket, before continuing to run away.
Shots fired by law enforcement
One deputy said he fired his pistol at Peterson as Peterson continued running toward additional arriving officers. Another deputy stated Peterson pointed his handgun at the deputy while Peterson was running, leading the deputy to also fire his duty pistol at Peterson.
Video from U.S. Bank showed Peterson fall, then sit up and point a handgun. The deputies stated Peterson was pointing it at one of the involved deputies. Two deputies then fired additional shots at Peterson.
The deputies ordered Peterson to drop his gun. He did eventually set it down, according to investigators, while continuing to make “some movements.”
Radio traffic includes deputies advising that a shooting had occurred and medical aid was requested at the scene. Deputies called for additional units to approach Peterson with a shield, due to a gun being within his reach.
Deputies made contact with Peterson approximately five minutes after shooting him, according to the investigative report, and immediately provided first aid. Peterson was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators said Peterson was in possession of an iPhone and a Glock model 23, .40 caliber semiautomatic handgun. Detectives said one round was chambered in the gun and one round was missing from the magazine.
Court documents had stated the gun was documented as having “two less rounds than at capacity.”
On Tuesday, the report from the official investigation stated, “At this time, detectives do not have evidence that Peterson fired the handgun while in the U.S. Bank lot, based on involved deputy interviews. Additionally, no .40 caliber casings were recovered at the scene.”
Continuing investigation, deputies identified
Detectives said Peterson’s gun was tracked to one of his relatives, who sold the gun to Peterson in August.
A search warrant was served on Peterson’s car, and pre-packaged pills were recovered, that were presumptively identified as Xanax.
While numerous details were released in Tuesday’s report, the investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to email tips@cityofbg.com.
The involved deputies were identified as:
- Detective Jeremy Brown, age 46, a 14-year veteran of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, currently assigned to the Drug Task Force.
- Detective Robert Anderson, age 42, a 13-year veteran of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, currently assigned to the Drug Task Force.
- Deputy Jonathan Feller, age 46, a 2.5-year veteran of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, currently assigned to the patrol division. Deputy Feller has approximately 14 years of previous law enforcement experience in South Dakota.
