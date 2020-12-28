WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - It has been just over a year since 20-year-old Allyson Watterson was reported missing in the North Plains area. Her remains were found about six months later, but how she died still remains a mystery.
Watterson was last seen with her boyfriend on Dec. 22, 2019 in a wooded area of North Plains, but she wasn’t reported missing until a day later by her boyfriend’s family.
Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies originally said the pair had been hiking, but Watterson’s mother says they had been visiting friends in the area and the boyfriend’s truck broke down. She says when they went looking for help, they got separated and Watterson went missing.
Deputies later said they recovered a stolen truck in the area and they arrested Watterson’s boyfriend, 21-year-old Benjamin Garland, on charges related to that truck, as well as other unrelated outstanding warrants.
Garland has not been named a suspect in the case.
Meantime, the sheriff's office says the community - and especially Watterson's family - deserve answers.
At this point, the sheriff's office can't say for sure how Watterson died.
"I think that’s always a possibility that we will never know exactly what happened. But we are not ready to give up on that yet. We are still working this case. And it’s still an active investigation and until we follow up on every lead there is this case will remain open," said Deputy Brian van Kleef with the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office says there are a lot of moving parts to the investigation and they are still waiting for the results of some forensic tests - handling the little evidence they have with great care.
Anyone with information about the investigation should contact the Washington County Sheriff's Office at 503-629-0111.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case. Tipsters can remain anonymous. Submit secure and anonymous tips at www.p3tips.com/823 or call 503-823-4357.
