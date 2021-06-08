SALEM, OR (KPTV) – A person was found dead at a motel early Tuesday morning after Salem police responded to a reported shooting.
According to the Salem Police Department, a caller reported shots fired at the Capital Inn, located at 1875 Fisher Road Northeast, at 3:30 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, officers found a body. Police did not release any more details about the victim.
An investigation is underway. Police did not report any suspect information. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Salem Police Tips Line at 503-588-8477.
