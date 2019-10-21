Investigation leads to seizure of meth, cocaine at apartments in Beaverton, Hillsboro

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A Washington County Sheriff’s Office Westside Interagency Narcotics investigation led to the seizure of methamphetamine and cocaine from apartments in Beaverton and Hillsboro.
A search warrant was served at 7:20 p.m. Oct. 8 on the 700 block of Southeast 10th Avenue in Hillsboro, followed by another warrant at 8:25 p.m. at a home on the 12000 block of Southwest Allen Boulevard in Beaverton.
Both warrants were connected to one investigation. Details of the investigation were released by WIN on Monday.
Investigators said 1.5 pounds of meth and 1 ounce of cocaine were seized from the Hillsboro apartment, with an additional 4 pounds of meth found at the Beaverton location.
The estimated street value of the drugs is more than $16,000, according to WIN investigators.
Additionally, $6,000 in cash was seized from the Beaverton apartment. Further investigation led to the seizure of another $11,000 from bank accounts connected with this case.
Marcos Ramos-Angelo, 29, of Hillsboro, was arrested on charges of delivery and possession of a controlled substance, for both cocaine and meth. Ramos-Angelo was booked into the Washington County Jail.
WIN is a multi-agency team and includes members from the following agencies: Beaverton Police Department, Hillsboro Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon National Guard, Federal Bureau of Investigations and Homeland Security Investigations.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
