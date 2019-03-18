MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA (KPTV) - The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office has completed its extensive investigation into the crash that killed members of a Woodland family on the California coast last year.
A coroner’s inquest will be held regarding the Hart family starting April 3. The purpose of the coroner’s inquest is to present the facts of the case to a jury for the deliberation and findings on the manner of death for each family member.
The process is expected to take two days and will be livestreamed on the sheriff's office Facebook page.
Investigators said Jennifer and Sarah Hart, along with three of their adopted children, were pronounced dead immediately after the crash scene was discovered in March 2018.
Remains were later discovered and confirmed to be two more of their children.
Devonte Hart, 15, remains listed as a missing person and the only remaining person not accounted for in the crash. However, deputies believe he was also killed in the crash.
Investigators said Jennifer Hart was driving with a blood-alcohol content of .102 at the time of the crash.
At least three of the children tested positive for diphenhydramine in their blood. Investigators said diphenhydramine is an active ingredient in Benadryl.
Reports of possible abuse and neglect involving the Hart children emerged as the investigation unfolded. The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services opened a Child Protective Services investigation of the family days before the crash.
