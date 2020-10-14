THURSTON COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - A suspect wanted for the murder of a man associated with a pro-Trump rally in Portland was armed with a gun when he was shot 37 times by law enforcement officers near Lacey, Washington, according to investigators.
The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office released new details Wednesday in the officer-involved shooting of 48-year-old Michael Reinoehl.
Reinoehl was wanted for killing 39-year-old Aaron “Jay” Danielson. Danielson was shot and killed in downtown Portland after a caravan of President Donald Trump supporters drove through Portland.
Reinoehl, in an interview with Vice News after the shooting, said he was acting in self-defense. A warrant was issued for his arrest and Reinoehl went into hiding.
He was found in an unincorporated area of Thurston County, Washington by members of the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Taskforce and the U.S. Marshals Service.
Investigators reported Wednesday that Reinoehl exited an apartment with two bags and got into his car parked on the street. Officers moved in, all with clear markings on their vests “and witnesses also reported they were easily identified as police officers,” according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office report.
Two officers stated that Reinoehl began reaching toward the car’s center console and one officer believed Reinoehl “presented” a handgun toward them.
Officers then began to fire at Reinoehl in the vehicle.
The officers stated that Reinoehl got out and went behind the car, as officers continued to fire at him.
Investigators stated Reinoehl “continued to reach around his waistband and was attempting to manipulate his firearm.”
The suspect then moved toward two other officers who were firing at him, according to the sheriff’s office report, and “had his hand near his waistband and pocket where they observed a firearm.”
Reinoehl fell to the ground “and still had his hand on the firearm partially withdrawn from his pocket,” according to investigators.
Reinoehl’s hands were removed from the gun by the officers and he was placed in handcuffs prior to CPR and other medical aid being rendered. The gun was left in his pocket by the officers, according to investigators.
Investigators determined a total of 37 rounds were fired at Reinoehl by four different officers. Two officers fired handguns, two fired rifles.
One fired shell casing was also recovered from a .380 caliber handgun in Reinoehl’s car. Investigators are awaiting results from the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab regarding that casing and the weapons in Reinoehl’s possession.
Attorney General William Barr described Reinoehl as “a self-described Antifa member.”
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.