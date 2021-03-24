Investigation spanning multiple Oregon counties uncovers drugs, guns and money

LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Police say 11 people were arrested after search warrants were served in Linn, Benton and Marion counties. The investigation focused on the unlawful manufacture of marijuana and money laundering.
As a result of the warrants investigators seized cocaine, over 1,900 marijuana plants, 40 pounds of processed marijuana, over $373,000 in U.S. currency, firearms and several vehicles.
Investigators say the manufacture of marijuana charges stem from Linn County while the money laundering went through local restaurants in Linn, Benton and Marion counties.
