PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at a vacant church in downtown Portland Sunday night.
At around 9:20 p.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to multiple reports of a fire in a church on the corner of Southwest 10th Avenue and Southwest Clay Street.
When crews arrived to the scene, they found tall flames showing from the windows on the south side of the three-story building.
Due to the size of the fire and proximity of nearby buildings, a second alarm was called to bring in additional resources.
The fire was declared under control at about 9:50 p.m.
The building was vacant and posted "for lease" at the time of the fire, according to PF&R. No injuries were reported.
2 alarm fire on 10th and Clay. Sign on the building says “International Student Service Center.” Waiting for more info from @PDXFire pic.twitter.com/uJNlZ1IwO6— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) September 28, 2020
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The Portland Fire Investigations Unit is asking for anyone with information, including pictures and videos, about the fire to contact the anonymous tip line at 503-823-4636.
