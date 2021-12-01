The westbound lanes of Highway 26 are closed early Wednesday morning due to a death investigation that is ongoing.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The westbound lanes of Highway 26 were closed for several hours early Wednesday morning due to a death investigation.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was driving along the highway at around 3:30 a.m. when he found two people dead inside a vehicle near Mountaindale Road, just outside of Banks. The cause of their deaths is under investigation.

The sheriff's office said there is no danger to the public. No additional details about the investigation have been released by authorities at this time.

Westbound Highway 26 was closed at Northwest Dersham Road during the investigation. The highway was reopened a little after 10 a.m.

