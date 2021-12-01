WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The westbound lanes of Highway 26 are closed early Wednesday morning due to a death investigation that is ongoing.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was driving along the highway at around 3:30 a.m. when he found two people dead inside a vehicle near Mountaindale Road, just outside of Banks. The cause of their deaths is under investigation.
The sheriff's office said there is no danger to the public. No additional details about the investigation have been released by authorities at this time.
@WCSOOregon mobile command unit just arrived on scene.WB Highway 26 still closed starting at Dersham. A lot of fog on roadways. @fox12oregon https://t.co/c0ocZCmxc6— Mia Villanueva Fox12 (@MiaVTV) December 1, 2021
Westbound Highway 26 will be closed at Northwest Dersham Road for the next couple of hours during the investigation. No detour has been put into place yet, but authorities are working on one.
This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new information becomes available.