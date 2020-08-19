LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Linn County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found in a burning vehicle near Detroit Lake on Monday.
At around 5:40 p.m., the sheriff's office received a call about possible human remains near the lake.
The sheriff's office said firefighters responded to a burning vehicle on the south side of the lake. After the fire was extinguished, fire crews located a body inside the vehicle.
The deceased person has not yet been identified.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office is working to determine the person's cause of death and the identity.
The investigation is ongoing, and no further information has been released at this time.
Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Detective John Lovik II at 541-967-3950.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
