PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - An investigation is underway in southeast Portland Friday morning after police responded to a deadly shooting.

At about 6:10 a.m., officers were called out to a shooting in the 500 block of Southeast 128th Avenue. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Police said the suspect or suspects left before officers were called and no arrests have been made.

#BREAKING We’re on scene of another shooting. This one on SE 128th just off Stark. ⁦@PortlandPolice⁩ have the area blocked off for their investigation. #Fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/aDUooSYn43 — Debra Gil (@DebraGil) October 1, 2021

The investigation is going, and no other details about the shooting have been released by police at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Travis Law at Travis.Law@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0395 or Detective Jennifer Hertzler at Jennifer.Hertzler@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-1040.

According to police, this is the city's 66th homicide this year. The bureau's preliminary counts suggests there have been 947 shooting incidents with 305 people injured by gunfire.

Portland police respond to five separate shootings in matter of hours PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The rash of gun violence continues in Portland, as police responded to five separate shootings in a matter of hours.

This shooting is about one block away from another shooting that took place early Thursday morning.

Just after 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, officers responded to shots fired on Southeast 127th Avenue, just south of East Burnside. One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries and taken to an area hospital.