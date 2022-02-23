VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) – Over 30 firefighters were called Tuesday afternoon to a fire at the historic Red Lion at the Quay along Vancouver’s Columbia River waterfront.
According to the Vancouver Fire Department, firefighters first responded to 100 Columbia Street just after 2:30 p.m. on reports of a fire on the roof of the former hotel.
“A plume of smoke could be seen from miles away and first arriving fire crews reported seeing a significant amount of dark smoke coming from the roof around the historic Red Lion Hotel sign,” the Vancouver F.D. said.
Construction workers told responders a small shed used to house an old water softening system for the hotel caught fire before winds pushed the flames to the roof.
Despite strong east winds, firefighters were able to extinguish the flames within 30 minutes by aerial ladder.
The Vancouver Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire. No injuries from the fire were reported.
The Red Lion at the Quay is set to be demolished soon for the Terminal 1 Project, which will see the area redeveloped.
The hotel closed to guests in 2015 although some portions continued to be used in the following years for a restaurant and event space until those permanently closed as well.