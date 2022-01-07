SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A death investigation is underway in Salem after a man was found dead inside a tent, and police say his death is suspicious.
The Salem Police Department said officers were called out to Wallace Marine Park on Tuesday for a death investigation. Police said 48-year-old Edgar Pascual-Hernandez was found dead in his tent just north of the softball fields.
According to police, Pascual-Hernandez was known to his employer and friends in the camp as Samuel Lucas or Sam.
His death is being investigated as suspicious. Detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit are asking anyone with information about Pascual-Hernandez to contact the Salem Police Department tips line at 503-588-8477.
No additional information has been released by police at this time.