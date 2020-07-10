PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating in southeast Portland after responding to the report of an injured person.
Just after 9 a.m., officers responded to a welfare check call in the 16300 block of Southeast Foster Road.
Police said a person was reported to be injured. How the person was injured and the extent of the injuries is not known at this time.
The investigation is ongoing, and no further information has been released by police.
Police said there is currently no identified risk to the public.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Rico Beniga at 503-823-0457 or Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Scott Broughton at 503-823-3774 or Scott.Broughton@portlandoregon.gov.
