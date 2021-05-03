PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are investigating after swastika graffiti was found on the Oregon Holocaust Memorial over the weekend.
On Sunday, at about 8:44 a.m., police received a report of graffiti on the memorial in Washington Park, located at 95205 Southwest Washington Way.
Police say officers found swastikas and other graffiti spray painted on the memorial. Similar graffiti was found on street signs and concrete barriers in the neighborhood, according to police.
No arrests have been made, and no suspect information is available at this time.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information, including any video which may contain evidence, is asked to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 21-117659.
(1) comment
Uneducated punks of Kate and Ted
