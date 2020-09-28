PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – For the second time in four days, Portland police have responded to a reported explosive device in the city.
On Monday at 8:37 a.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Southwest Harvey Milk Street to a reported explosive device.
The Portland Police Bureau said members of the Explosive Disposal Unit are responding to the scene.
Southwest Harvey Milk Street is closed between Southwest 10th Avenue and Southwest 12th Avenue. Southwest 11th Avenue is also closed between Burnside and Washington.
Police are asking anyone with information about the reported device to call PPB non-emergency dispatch at 503-823-3333.
Anyone who wishes to be anonymous can submit tips to Crime Stoppers of Oregon online at http://crimestoppersoforegon.com/ or by phone at 503-823-HELP (4357).
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.
No other details have been released by police.
This is the second time in less than a week Portland police have responded to a reported explosive device. PPB is investigating a device that was found Thursday morning in southeast Portland.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(4) comments
Welcome to Portlandastan.. the Home of Teargas Teddy and his antifa crew
As long as Portland continues to be undesirable for decent folks to live, only thugs will live there, so they will continue to threaten this city so they can take it over. Just say 'NO' to thugs.
This is the Ted's town. But don't fret folks, he has things "under control."
Potland, just like Baghdad! Well done, Ted.
