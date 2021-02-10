HAZEL DELL, WA (KPTV) - Investigators have released a report on the shooting involving three Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies in Hazel Dell, stating the suspect who was shot resisted arrest and pulled one of the deputies into his car.
Deputies were called out to the 6500 block of Northwest Jordan Way at 7:37 p.m. Feb. 4. A 911 caller stated two vehicles were circling the area and referenced a “drug house” with a “constant barrage of issues effecting the neighborhood.”
Investigators said there have been more than 40 calls for service or responses to a nearby home.
Deputy Sean Boyle got behind one vehicle, a Mercedes Benz with Oregon plates, and conducted a traffic stop due to a defective rear light. The suspect vehicle stopped just north of Northeast 2nd Avenue and 68th Street.
According to a report released Wednesday by the Southwest Washington Independent Investigative Response Team, Boyle contacted the driver, 30-year-old Jenoah Donald. Deputies said Donald had a Washington identification card, but he could not produce insurance or registration information for the car.
Another deputy arrived and reported seeing several potentially concerning objects in the car, most specifically a “ball-handled” object with a sharpened “stake” near the center console.
Deputy Holly Troupe instructed the driver to place his hands in a visible location, but investigators said Donald did not comply and instead created space between himself and the driver’s seat, and placed his hands out of view in that space. He then produced a cell phone and a pair of metal pliers, according to deputies.
Boyle instructed the suspect to exit the vehicle, but he said Donald did not comply. Donald was described by the deputies as “resistive” and he “began to struggle.” Deputies said an attempt to gain “pain compliance” had no effect on the suspect, and neither did Boyle using a closed-fist strike to the nose area of Donald.
At that point, investigators said Donald pulled on Boyle’s outer ballistic vest and pulled him into the car. Troupe reported being concerned that Donald would gain access to the previously described possible weapon.
During the struggle, deputies said Donald started the car again after it had been shut off, at which point Boyle described the feeling that he was going to be killed. Boyle was in a "compromised position" with his right side pressed against Donald and his left hand on the floorboard, according to investigators. The deputies reported hearing the engine revving and the wheel's spinning. Troupe also reported actively struggling with Donald at that time, and was fearful for her safety.
Boyle drew his gun, gave Donald a verbal warning to stop or he would be shot, and then fired two shots when Donald did not comply, according to the investigative report.
Donald was hit by one of the shots. The car continued until crashing into a fence.
All three deputies, including Deputy Greg Agar, approached the car, removed Donald and began providing medical aid. Donald was taken to the hospital, where he remained Wednesday, according to investigators.
A search warrant for the car driven by Donald has been signed, and the search and processing of evidence will be conducted over the next several days.
No further information was released by law enforcement. The three deputies were placed on critical incident leave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.