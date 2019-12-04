LONGVIEW, WA (KPTV) - An investigator has determined the cause of a fire that damaged a home in Longview early Wednesday morning.
Just after 2:30 a.m., Longview Fire was called out to a house fire in the 2600 block of Maplewood Drive.
Officials said the homeowners were asleep when they heard a crashing sound and found that the newly installed ceiling fan had crashed to the floor. The homeowners said they could see fire in the attic and called 911.
Once at the scene, firefighters contacted the homeowner who said everyone was out.
Firefighters entered the home and found that a fire had been smoldering in the attic space for quite some time. The blaze was declared under control within 20 minutes.
Officials said the fire had smoldered long enough to burn through the bottom cords of the ceiling joists.
An investigator determined the fire started at the electrical box where the ceiling fan had been installed.
Officials said the family was displaced, but have found short-term housing in their motorhome.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.