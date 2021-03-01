HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - A garage and two vehicles were damaged by fire in Hillsboro on Sunday afternoon.
Just after 3:30 p.m., Hillsboro Fire crews were called out to a garage fire in the 1300 block of Northeast Stile Drive. A 911 caller reported hearing many small explosions coming from within the garage.
Two vehicles parked in the driveway in front of the garage were also on fire.
The first crews arrived to the scene and found the garage fully engulfed. Firefighters determined the fire had spread into the attic.
Officials said extinguishing fire in the attic was challenging due to a large amount of personal items being stored in the garage.
No injuries were reported.
Two people were displaced and are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.
An investigator determined the cause of the fire was related to a running vehicle inside the garage.
Hillsboro Fire & Rescue was assisted by Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, Metro West Ambulance, Hillsboro Police, NW Natural, and Portland General Electric.
