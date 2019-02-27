LEBANON, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters provided additional details Wednesday after a two-alarm blaze destroyed an abandoned building in Lebanon Monday night.
Lebanon Fire District crews just after 8:10 p.m. rushed to the old Champion Mill site in the 3100 Burrell Boulevard and determined the mill a total loss. Firefighting efforts were hampered by snowy conditions and a limited water supply, the fire district says.
Investigators Wednesday said they’re not sure what sparked the blaze, but said they’re confident it started along the north wall of the 51,000-square-foot structure.
Lebanon Fire Marshal Jason Bolen said the building was supposed to be vacant and confirmed there was no electricity to the building. Bolen says with no identifiable heat source inside the building, the district is listing the cause as accidental.
He says the most probable cause was an out of control warming fire.
According to Bolen, building owners have previously complained about transients entering the building and starting small warming fires during winter months.
The district has since turned the investigation over to the Lebanon Police Department.
No injuries were reported Monday night.
Fire officials say the structure previously burned down in October 2006 with an undetermined cause.
Multiple fire agencies assisted Lebanon Fire District in their response Monday, including the Albany and Sweet Home fire departments.
