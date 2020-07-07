Investigators: 6 of 8 victims recovered after deadly crash over Idaho lake involving Lake Oswego dad, 3 kids

LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) – Officials continue to investigate after two planes collided over Coeur d’Alene Lake in Idaho, killing eight people, including a father and three kids from Lake Oswego.
The three kids and their father, Sean Fredrickson, the head golf professional at Oswego Lake Country Club, were flying on Sunday when the collision occurred. Officials say eight people died in total and there were no survivors.
Fredrickson was with his 16-year-old son, Hayden, and his two kids by marriage, 15-year-old Sofia and 11-year-old son Quinn.
Investigators now say six of the eight victims have been recovered. Officials say they are using sonar as part of the investigation, as the debris field is 500 yards wide. Both planes involved in the collision sank in more than 125 feet of water.
