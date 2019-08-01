Investigators arrest 3 people, seize illegal drugs from home in Jefferson

JEFFERSON, OR (KPTV) – Investigators arrested three people and seized several ounces of methamphetamine, heroin and fake prescription pills while serving a search warrant at a home in Jefferson early Thursday morning.
Investigators and a Marion County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team Thursday served the warrant at the home in the 280 block of High Street and also found evidence of drug dealing.
Shane Thomas Becktold, 24, of Sublimity, and Emmy Lou Brockman, 20, of Jefferson, are now facing charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of heroin, unlawful delivery of heroin, child neglect in the first degree, and engendering the welfare of a minor.
Deidama Ann Agee, 58, of Jefferson, was arrested for frequenting a place where controlled substances are used; Becktold and Brockman were lodged at the Marion County Jail and Agee was cited and released, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies say another person was arrested and more than half a pound of heroin, half an ounce of cocaine, and over $22,000 in cash were seized at the same house in February this year.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 503-588-5032 or the Linn Interagency Narcotics Enforcement task force at 541-791-0102.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.