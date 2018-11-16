NEAR NEWBERG, OR (KPTV) - Investigators in Yamhill County are asking for help after a person found a severed human foot in a dumpster late Friday morning.
According to the sheriff’s office, the person found the foot in a dumpster at the top of the boat ramp at Roger’s Landing Park just outside Newberg.
The person was looking for returnable bottles, the sheriff's office says.
Investigators think the foot is the match to another found on the shore of the Willamette River near Champoeg Park earlier this year.
The foot Friday was found inside a gray Nike running shoe, according to investigators. It had been placed in a large, clear plastic trash bag.
Authorities closed off the riverfront park for hours Friday. Neighbors report drug activity in the area and say people come and go from the park at all hours.
Sam Espindola, a neighbor, says he saw law enforcement respond to the park Friday morning.
"I just came out this morning and saw police coming in," Espindola said.
According to Espindola, the park is supposed to be closed at night.
"But I think there's still access during the night," Espindola said. "People can just walk, or sometimes the gate stays open and people can just drive in."
Investigators say the foot may have been collected by a person or group cleaning up the beach. They say it may have been picked up without anyone knowing a foot was inside.
The Yamhill Major Crimes Response Team continues to investigate.
Authorities ask anyone who collected trash at or near Roger’s Landing or a nearby area on the Willamette River within the past two weeks to contact Detective Todd Steele at steelet@co.yamhill.or.us or 503-434-7349.
