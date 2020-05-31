PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office released new images Sunday evening of people they believe set fires at the Justice Center in downtown Portland.
The fires occurred during the demonstrations on the nights of May 29 through May 30.
Investigators are still trying to determine the exact number of fires that were intentionally set or attempted to be set in the downtown area.
If your business or property was set on fire, or if you believe someone attempted to set your property on fire, please contact the Portland Fire & Rescue Arson Tip Line at 503-823-INFO. If you believe there is physical evidence of a fire setting device still at the scene, please don’t clean it up, but call non-emergency at 503-823-3333 and report the incident. Investigators may be dispatched to the location to conduct an investigation.
Investigators released photographs of several people involved in the events that happened and are asking for the public’s help in identifying any of them.
Anyone with information they feel would be helpful in the investigation into the fires is asked to call 503-823-INFO.
