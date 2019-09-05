Investigators ask for help identifying persons of interest in 4-alarm NE Portland fire

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Investigators are asking for help locating and identifying two persons of interest in connection with a four-alarm fire they say was intentionally set in northeast Portland.
The fire spread from a field to buildings and cars last month near Northeast 85th Avenue and Siskiyou Street.
The Lumberyard indoor bicycle park was damaged, as well as a boxing gym and another unoccupied gym. The fire also spread to nearby homes, severely damaging at least one townhome and displacing two families.
Portland Fire & Rescue released surveillance video Thursday morning showing one of the persons of interest walking near Northeast 82nd Avenue and Siskiyou Street just minutes before the fire started.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon Thursday evening shared surveillance of a second person of interest. The surveillance image shows a man riding uniquely colored bicycle.
Investigators are asking for help identifying both persons of interest in the case. Anyone with additional information is asked to call 503-823-4636 or contact Crime Stoppers of Oregon.
Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in any unsolved crime, and tipsters can remain anonymous.
