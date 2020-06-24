Investigators ask for help identifying Salem homicide victim

SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Investigators with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help identifying a homicide victim whose body was discovered beneath a duplex in northeast Salem earlier this month.
Investigators say the victim is an unknown race male who is under 50 years of age.
He is about 5’ 8” tall, weighs about 130 pounds and appears to have dark colored hair.
Investigators say the victim has two visible tattoos. “Baby Boy” is tattooed above the right knee, and a second small unidentifiable tattoo is located on the right side of the rib cage.
The victim was wearing a Champion brand t-shirt when he was discovered, according to investigators.
Anyone with information that may help identify the victim is asked to contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 503-540-8079.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.