Investigators asking for information in Tigard burglary

TIGARD, OR (KPTV) – Investigators with the Tigard Police Department are asking for your help after a burglary from a storage lot on Monday.
The lot, in the 10400 block of Southwest Canterbury Lane, was burglarized sometime around 5:00 a.m. The suspect(s) were seen leaving the area in an unlicensed truck, which is likely a 2010 or newer Dodge model. It has no front bumper and a large dent on the passenger side between the cab and rear tire.
The truck was towing a stolen City of Tigard utility trailer, but the trailer was abandoned and later recovered in the 7900 block of Southwest Ashford Street. If you have any information that can help investigators locate the truck or suspect(s) involved in this burglary, call the Tigard Police Department tip line at 503-718-COPS or email tips@tigard-or.gov. Surveillance video of the truck can be seen here.
