NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) - The Newport Fire Department says investigators believe a fire at a church on Thursday night was intentionally set.
Fire crews responded to a smoke alarm at the First Presbyterian Church in Newport at around 6:30 p.m. on January 21.
When firefighters arrived, they found an active fire on the exterior of the building.
The fire was suspicious and is believed to have been purposely set. Potential evidence from the location was collected to be analyzed.
The Arson investigation is ongoing.
The Lincoln County Fire Investigation Team are working on the case, which includes members from Newport Fire, Newport Police and the Oregon State Fire Marshalls office.
If you have any information regarding this case, contact the Newport Police Tip Line at 541-574-5455, or Text-a-Tip at 541-270-1856.
