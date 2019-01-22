Investigators believe missing man was killed in Skamania Co.; public’s help sought

STEVENSON, WA (KPTV) - Investigators believe a missing 55-year-old man was killed in Skamania County and the public is being asked for help to solve the case.
The Skamania County Sheriff’s Office provided information about William “Bill” Sutton on Tuesday.
The investigation began Oct. 9, 2017. Deputies responded to a report of suspicious circumstances at a camping area north of Stevenson.
Deputies said they discovered signs of an assault at the dispersed campsite, but did not find the camper, Sutton.
Sutton had been camping in the area with a group of transients, according to investigators, before he moved to a new campsite.
Due to the condition of the camp and evidence found at the scene, detectives said they believe Sutton was the victim of foul play and likely died of homicidal violence.
Sutton’s whereabouts, however, are not known.
The sheriff’s office is continuing to interview witnesses and process additional evidence. Deputies are also reaching out to the public, especially people who were in the area of Blue Lake Road around Oct. 6, 2017 to Oct. 9, 2017, or anyone who saw anything suspicious after that time.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Buettner or Detective Schultz at 509-427-9490.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
