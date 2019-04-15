LEBANON, OR (KPTV) – A dog died in a house fire in Lebanon Monday, and investigators say it might have been caused by a clogged lint trap.
Crews rushed to the 2300 block of Porter Street and found heavy smoke and fire showing from the rear and south side of the home. The property owner and residents evacuated without injury, but a dog inside the house did not escape, according to the Lebanon Fire District.
The property owner collected pianos and musical organs, which firefighters say caused a significant fire load that slowed extinguishment. Crews including five engines, a heavy rescue and two command vehicles were on scene for nearly three hours, according to the fire district. An engine from the Albany Fire Department was also on scene to help.
No civilians or firefighters were hurt. Investigators can’t say for sure what sparked the blaze yet, but believe initial indications point towards a lint trap in a dryer.
