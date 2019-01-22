CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Authorities say a murder suspect used an ax and knives to kill four people, including his infant daughter, at a home in Clackamas County Saturday night.
Mark Leo Gregory Gago, 42, of Woodburn, killed the four victims at their home on South Barlow Road near Highway 211, according to investigators.
Deputies say they shot and killed Gago after they responded to a domestic violence call and saw Gago trying to kill an 8-year-old girl. Deputies saved the girl’s life and discovered three people dead inside the home and one person dead outside the home. The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday said the four victims died of homicidal violence.
The victims ranged in age from under a year to over 60 years old, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies have identified them as 9-month-old Olivia Lynn Rose Gago, 31-year-old Shaina E. Sweitzer, 66-year-old Jerry William Bremer and 64-year-old Pamela Denise Bremer.
All of the victims were Woodburn residents. Law enforcement confirms Olivia Gago was the suspect’s daughter and Shaina Sweitzer was the suspect’s girlfriend. Jerry and Pamela Bremer were Gago's parents, according to deputies.
Three of the victims died from sharp-force trauma, according to the medical examiner’s office. Jerry Bremer died from a combination of blunt-force trauma and sharp-force trauma.
A woman who rents a room in the home managed to fight Gago off and escape, telling a neighbor that Gago may have been using drugs, including methamphetamine.
Gago had fourth-degree assault charges referred to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office in 2001 and 2005. Both cases were reviewed by the Domestic Violence Unit, but the deputy district attorney determined there was no way to prove the cases beyond a reasonable doubt.
The 2001 cases involved allegations Gago threw a set of keys at the victim. The 2005 case involved Gago’s brother and a physical fight over one brother disciplining the other brother’s children, according to the district attorney’s office.
The Clackamas County Sherriff’s Office continues to investigate and says it is working to process evidence, conduct interviews and construct a timeline of events leading up to the murders and officer-involved shooting.
Investigators say a motive in this case remains unclear.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.