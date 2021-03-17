CORNELIUS, OR (KPTV) - Investigators said a major fire in Cornelius started when employees were transferring gasoline from one drum to another to make ethanol racing fuel.
The fire started at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Thunderbolt Racing Fuel and Summit Foods on the 500 block of North 4th Avenue. Heavy smoke and large flames were coming from the fuel processing and storage area of the property.
On Wednesday, investigators released details about what led to the fire. Employees were moving super unleaded gasoline from one metal drum to another metal drum, where ethanol fuel would be mixed in for final use and sale. The process being used to transfer the gasoline involved hooking an air compressor to the first drum and using air pressure to feed the gasoline through a hose to the second drum.
During the process, an employee felt intense heat and saw fire coming out of the ports on the first drum. The employee tried to put out the fire with an extinguisher, but investigators said the fire had grown too large.
The fire in the drum is likely to have started by static, according to investigators.
On Tuesday, crews had to be pulled back to a safe distance due to explosions and erratic fire conditions. Around 80 homes were evacuated, along with nearby businesses, including a busy Walmart store. The Cornelius Fire Department reported it took several hours to come up with a safe plan to put out the fire while covering all possible situations that could arise.
The fire eventually went to three alarms. Additional resources were called out, including a hazmat team and a foam truck from Portland International Airport. The foam truck was used to spray a special agent called Purple K to put out the ethanol fire.
The fire was deemed under control by just after 7 p.m., five and a half hours after it started. Firefighters were at the scene all night to monitor any additional smoke or flames.
The fire spread and destroyed three other structures on the property, along with several vehicles and delivery trucks. There were no reports of injuries to employees, emergency responders or community members due to the fire.
