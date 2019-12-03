LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) - Fire investigators now know the cause of a two-alarm house fire that occurred in Lake Oswego Monday evening.
At 6:40 p.m., firefighters with Lake Oswego Fire, Portland Fire & Rescue and Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue responded to the fire on Southwest Oriole Lane, between Peacock Place and Pheasant Run.
Once at the scene, firefighters found one home destroyed with flames spreading to a second home.
FOX 12 spoke with the homeowner of the second home. He said he knows he's lucky the home did not burn down.
"Considering I dodged a very, very big bullet," said Norman Burns.
The owner of the home that was destroyed was not home at the time of the fire. Investigators say he had left for about 20 minutes to get food.
Investigators say the homeowner came home and saw a glow in the window. He opened the front door and tried to find his dog, but investigators say oxygen fueled the fire and the flames engulfed the house.
Another neighbor tried to help.
"I was up in my bedroom, and my bedroom was glowing red," said Kevin Gilroy.
Gilroy then ran outside.
"I heard snapping, crackling and popping," Gilroy explained to FOX 12.
While no humans were injured in the fire, a dog is unaccounted for and is presumed to have died.
Firefighters stayed on scene much of the night looking for hot spots.
Burns is thankful because the damage to his home could have been much worse.
"I can't applaud the fire department more. I don't know someone was watching out for me," Burns said.
Investigators said the cause was determined to be a fireplace fire that was thought to be out on Sunday, but was smoldering in the wall behind the fireplace.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
