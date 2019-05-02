Investigators determine propane grill used as heater in van started deadly fire in N. Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A propane grill being used as a heater inside a van started a fire that led to the deaths of two people in north Portland, according to investigators.
Emergency crews responded to North Vancouver Way and Middlefield Road at 6:30 a.m. Monday. Heavy flames and smoke were coming from a van.
Firefighters put out the fire and found the bodies of a man and a woman inside the van.
Witnesses told investigators it appeared people were living in the van during the last two weeks.
On Thursday, investigators reported that a propane grill was being used as a heat source inside the van, and the grill caught nearby clothing on fire.
The cause of deaths and identification of the two people who died are pending further investigation by the medical examiner.
