SALEM, OR (KPTV) – A deadly crash involving a dump truck and a Jeep SUV blocked traffic in Salem Monday afternoon.
The two-vehicle crash occurred on Mission Street Southeast near 25th Street Southeast just before 2 p.m., according to law enforcement.
The driver of the Jeep, Landon David Oliverson, 26, of Salem, was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the Republic Services waste disposal truck was hospitalized with minor injuries.
According to investigators, Oliverson was speeding and driving recklessly on 25th Street before running a red light at the road's intersection with Mission Street. The dump truck was headed east on Mission Street and was unable to stop prior to the crash.
Drivers in the area Monday were asked to use alternate routes, as Mission Street in the area was expected to be closed for several hours.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.