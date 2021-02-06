Investigators find body inside Wood Village house fire

WOOD VILLAGE, OR (KPTV) – Investigators find a body while looking for the cause of a Wood Village house fire on Saturday, according to Gresham Fire Department.
Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 110 block of Maple Boulevard just after 3:30 p.m. When they arrived, they were met with heavy smoke and a report that someone may be inside.
Authorities said firefighters performed a targeted search of the bedrooms until the main fire was extinguished. Initially, crews did not find anyone inside.
While investigating the cause of the fire, a body was found, according to authorities.
No other information was given at the time of the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.