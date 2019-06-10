Investigators find man dead inside SE Portland warehouse after massive fire

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man was found dead inside a warehouse in southeast Portland after it caught fire Friday night, sending plumes of smoke into the air.
Portland Fire & Rescue investigators say they received information late Friday morning that a man was in or near the warehouse at the time of the three-alarm fire.
Investigators discovered the remains around 11 a.m. and say they received information indicating that the person was using an area just outside of the warehouse for temporary shelter.
The fire occurred near Southeast 28th Avenue and Southeast Holgate Boulevard.
Fire hydrants near the scene had trouble producing enough water for crews to douse the flames, so the City of Portland had to divert water from other areas to the hydrants so crews would have enough water.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office was on scene Monday and will determine the man’s cause of death.
Investigators ask anyone with information about the man or other details that could be helpful in the case to call their tip line at 503-823-4647.
