WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Three men were arrested after drugs, cash and a stolen handgun were seized by investigators in Tigard last week.
On Aug. 5, the Washington County Sheriff's Office Westside Interagency Narcotics investigators executed a search warrant at the Williamsburg Townhomes, located at 12265 Southwest Hall Boulevard.
The sheriff's office said investigators seized over one kilogram of heroin, a stolen 9mm S&W handgun, and about $18,000 in cash.
The heroin had an estimated street value of over $50,000, according to the sheriff's office.
Three suspects, identified as Hugo Sonor-Birron, 39, Alder Munguaia, 42, and Jorge Velez-Romero, 41, were arrested and charged with delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.
All three men were booked into the Washington County Jail on $50,000 bail.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
