Investigators: Fire at Beaverton High School caused by failure of small refrigerator

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – Investigators say a fire at Beaverton High School that damaged several classrooms was caused by the failure of a small refrigerator inside the adjoining classrooms.
The fire has been classified as accidental.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue says the fire was reported at the school, located at 13000 SW 2nd St., shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday.
The fire alarm began sounding and a coach conducting basketball practice noticed smoke in the hallways, according to TVF&R. The coach evacuated his players and called 911.
Crews extinguished the fire and were able to keep it from spreading to the building’s attic.
A damage estimate was not immediately available Sunday.
The Beaverton School District will be communicating with students, parents and staff when classes will resume.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
