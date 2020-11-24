HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - An early morning fire at a building in Hillsboro was intentionally set, according to Hillsboro Fire & Rescue.
Just after 1:30 a.m., 911 dispatch received a call from a worker inside the building at 209 Northeast Lincoln Street about a fire coming from the storage units adjacent to the building.
Hillsboro Fire said explosions and tall flames were reported by additional 911 callers a few moments later.
Firefighters arrived to the scene and found an exterior fire. The fire was contained to the area where it was initially reported.
No injuries were reported.
Hillsboro Fire said an investigator determined the fire had been intentionally set. No further information about the investigation has been released.
The reported explosions were likely from metal restaurant beverage containers that were stored outside, according to Hillsboro Fire.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, Cornelius Fire and Rescue, Hillsboro Police, and Metro West Ambulance assisted Hillsboro Fire & Rescue at the scene.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
