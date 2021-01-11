Investigators: Grill sparked two-alarm apartment fire in Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Fire investigators with Portland Fire and Rescue say a gas hibachi bar-b-que grill being used inside an apartment in southeast Portland likely started a fire Monday night.
The fire was first reported around 7:00 p.m. at a complex along SE Division Street and SE 160TH Avenue.
Crews got to the scene and upgraded it to two alarms, before getting it out quickly.
They say three units were involved, but the extent of the damage has not been released.
Portland Fire and Rescue says no one was injured, but the Red Cross is helping seven people displaced by the fire.
