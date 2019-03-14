Investigators ID remains found in southern Oregon woods 47 years ago

Investigators say they have a break in the case of a woman whose body was found nearly five decades ago.
She’s been known as “Jane Doe” for 47 years, but now, authorities say they finally know her name: Anne Marie Lehman, of Aberdeen.
Back in 1971, a father and son found the victim’s clothing and skeletal remains in woods near Highway 199 in Josephine County. Investigators tried to identify the remains, but they ended up in storage.
In 2004, a deputy made a clay reconstruction of her face using her skill and approximate body weight. The case was even featured in a YouTube video put out by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children back in 2017.
In 2018, a DNA match traced the remains to potential sister living in Washington state.
The woman submitted her own DNA sample, and it was determined, with a confirmed match, that the remains belonged to Anne Marie Lehman.
Her family often called her by the nickname, “Annie”. Lehman would have been 65 years old this year. Exactly how she died is still under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.